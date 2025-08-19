5 Times WWE Superstars Were Shockingly Attacked By Fans Outside The Wrestling Ring
WWE has seen some shocking fan run-ins that stunned the audience and superstars alike.
Seth Rollins tackled live during Monday Night RAW
In 2021, Seth Rollins was unexpectedly attacked while walking up the ramp after laying out Finn Balor. A fan rushed in and tackled Rollins to the floor before referees managed to pull the individual away.
Despite the shock, Rollins stood back up and walked out on his own. Authorities later confirmed the fan was arrested after the frightening moment.
Tiffany Stratton reveals terrifying road rage incident
During her appearance on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast, Tiffany Stratton revealed a shocking personal story. She spoke about a road rage altercation where a man stomped on her face, leaving permanent nerve damage. At that time, Stratton was still part of NXT. She admitted this was the first time she had spoken about the ordeal publicly.
Chris Jericho jumped by a fan in early 2000s
Chris Jericho has dealt with overzealous fans before, but one incident stands out from the early 2000s. As Jericho made his entrance, a fan jumped him right outside the ring. Jericho responded instantly by throwing a punch before the cameras quickly cut to The Undertaker’s entrance. Security immediately stepped in and contained the situation before it escalated further.
Bret Hart tackled during WWE Hall of Fame 2019
The 2019 Hall of Fame ceremony was supposed to be a celebratory night for Bret Hart, but it turned dangerous instead. While delivering his induction speech alongside Natalya, Hart was blindsided by a fan who stormed the ring and tackled him to the mat. The shocking moment stunned those in attendance until WWE staff and superstars pulled the attacker away.
Paul Bearer attacked by a female fan in 1997
In 1997, Paul Bearer’s betrayal of The Undertaker had made him one of WWE’s most hated figures. While heading toward the ring on RAW, a female fan jumped the barricade and tackled him in front of the crowd. Although Bearer was knocked down, security and crew members quickly intervened. He eventually stood back up and proceeded with his promo segment alongside Vince McMahon.