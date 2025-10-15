Image Credit : Getty

Since returning to WWE, CM Punk’s pursuit of championship gold has been repeatedly derailed by Seth Rollins. Rollins cost him a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena at Night of Champions 2025.

Even when Punk overcame Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Title at SummerSlam, Rollins spoiled the celebration by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. With Punk now seemingly on the verge of payback, WWE cannot risk damaging his credibility by booking him to lose to Bron Breakker. Another setback would weaken his standing as a serious contender in the title picture.