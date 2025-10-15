3 Reasons WWE Should Keep Bron Breakker Out Of CM Punk’s World Title Storyline
CM Punk’s world title chase is heating up, but WWE must avoid one major booking mistak
Bron Breakker Needs Seth Rollins Before CM Punk
The ongoing feud between Seth Rollins and CM Punk has already captured the spotlight, and fans are invested in seeing how it unfolds. Instead of inserting Bron Breakker into this rivalry, WWE should allow him to first clash with Rollins. A one‑on‑one program between Breakker and The Visionary would not only highlight Breakker’s rise as a heel but also keep the Punk storyline intact. Once that chapter is complete, a feud with Punk could be built naturally, giving both rivalries the attention they deserve.
CM Punk Cannot Afford Another World Title Defeat
Since returning to WWE, CM Punk’s pursuit of championship gold has been repeatedly derailed by Seth Rollins. Rollins cost him a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena at Night of Champions 2025.
Even when Punk overcame Gunther to win the World Heavyweight Title at SummerSlam, Rollins spoiled the celebration by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. With Punk now seemingly on the verge of payback, WWE cannot risk damaging his credibility by booking him to lose to Bron Breakker. Another setback would weaken his standing as a serious contender in the title picture.
A World Title Loss Would Hurt Breakker’s Momentum
If WWE were to involve Bron Breakker in the Punk‑Rollins storyline, the likely outcome would be a Triple Threat scenario. However, it is improbable that the company would crown Breakker as World Heavyweight Champion at this stage. Booking him to lose in such a high‑profile match would undermine his momentum as a top heel. Protecting Breakker’s credibility is just as important as maintaining Punk’s, which is why keeping him away from this feud is the smarter move.