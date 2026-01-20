At 38, Rohit Sharma has endured and overcome multiple stretches of low scores throughout his career. He began his ODI journey with three consecutive seasons averaging under 20 before transforming into one of the format’s most prolific batters. In 2012, he averaged under 13 across 14 ODIs, only to rebound with a stellar 2013 season, averaging 52.

Similarly, after averaging 30 in 2021, he bounced back in 2022 with an average of 41.50. His track record shows that temporary dips have never defined him, and history suggests another strong comeback is imminent.