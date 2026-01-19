Kohli’s century was his seventh against New Zealand in ODIs, achieved in 36 innings. With this, he moved past Ricky Ponting, who had six hundreds from 50 innings, and Virender Sehwag, who also had six. Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya follow with five each. Kohli now stands alone as the batter with the most ODI tons against the Kiwis.