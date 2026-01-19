4 Major Records Virat Kohli Broke During His 124 In IND vs NZ Indore ODI Defeat
Virat Kohli’s 124 in Indore couldn’t save India from defeat, but the knock delivered four major milestones. From breaking venue records to surpassing legends against NZ, his innings reshaped multiple ODI charts, highlighted his dominance at No.3.
Most ODI Runs at No.3
Kohli strengthened his status as the premier No.3 in ODI cricket. His 124 lifted his tally at the position to 12,676 runs from 244 innings, averaging 61.53 with 47 hundreds and 67 fifties. He overtook Ricky Ponting, who finished with 12,662 runs from 330 innings at an average of 42.48, including 29 hundreds and 74 fifties.
Most Hundreds Against New Zealand Across Formats
Kohli’s dominance over New Zealand extends beyond ODIs. His latest effort took him to 10 international hundreds against them across formats—seven in ODIs and three in Tests. He surpassed Jacques Kallis, who had nine hundreds in 76 innings. Kohli also moved ahead of Joe Root, who had nine in 71 innings, and Tendulkar, who had nine in 80 innings.
Most ODI Hundreds at Different Venues
The Indore hundred became Kohli’s 35th ODI century scored at a unique venue. This pushed him ahead of Sachin Tendulkar, who had reached three figures at 34 different grounds. Rohit Sharma sits third with centuries at 26 venues. Ricky Ponting, Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers share the next position with ODI hundreds at 21 venues each.
Most ODI Hundreds Against New Zealand
Kohli’s century was his seventh against New Zealand in ODIs, achieved in 36 innings. With this, he moved past Ricky Ponting, who had six hundreds from 50 innings, and Virender Sehwag, who also had six. Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya follow with five each. Kohli now stands alone as the batter with the most ODI tons against the Kiwis.
