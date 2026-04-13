The feud between Roman Reigns and CM Punk has become deeply personal, with both men unable to stand each other. Reigns, aware that he cannot match Punk in verbal battles, may resort to a vicious physical assault on the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

Such an attack could spiral into a massive brawl, forcing Adam Pearce, the roster, and officials to intervene. This chaotic ending would serve as a cliffhanger for the go‑home episode of RAW, leaving fans eager for WrestleMania.