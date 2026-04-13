5 WWE Betrayals That Could Shock Fans At WrestleMania 42 On The Biggest Stage Of All
WWE WrestleMania 42 may shock fans with unexpected betrayals, as alliances crumble and rivalries take dramatic turns.
Randy Orton Could Betray Pat McAfee
Pat McAfee’s heel turn alongside Randy Orton was unexpected, but the partnership may not survive the pressure of WrestleMania. If Orton fails to dethrone Cody Rhodes, his frustration could boil over. Known as The Legend Killer, Orton has betrayed allies before, and McAfee could be his next victim. A sudden turn against McAfee would leave the 38‑year‑old stunned and create a dramatic fallout that fans would not see coming.
Roxanne Perez May Exit Judgment Day
Despite Finn Balor’s removal from Judgment Day, Roxanne Perez remains part of the faction. Yet cracks have already appeared. On RAW, Liv Morgan questioned her loyalty, asking if she was still aligned with the group after Balor’s exclusion.
Stephanie Vaquer’s attack added tension to the situation. WrestleMania 42 could be the moment Perez betrays Judgment Day, walking away from the alliance that Balor originally brought her into. Such a move would shock fans and reshape the group’s dynamic.
Paul Heyman Could Abandon Gunther
Gunther rescued Paul Heyman, expecting a favor in return. However, Heyman’s history of betrayal makes him unreliable. He previously turned on CM Punk and Roman Reigns, leaving both stars stranded. WrestleMania 42 might see Heyman refuse to repay Gunther, betraying The Ring General when he least expects it. This would not only leave Gunther vulnerable but also open the door for Heyman to align himself elsewhere, proving once again that his loyalty is fleeting.
LA Knight Might Turn On The Usos
LA Knight has been battling The Vision, but at WrestleMania he teams with The Usos against Logan Paul, Bron Breakker, and IShowSpeed. WWE could use this moment to flip Knight heel. A betrayal of The Usos mid‑match would shock fans and give Knight a fresh direction. Having worked as a babyface for months, a heel turn would reinvigorate his character and set him up for new rivalries on RAW. The betrayal would be a major twist in the storyline.
The Rock Could Cost Roman Reigns Against CM Punk
Roman Reigns faces CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship, but The Rock’s presence looms large. Punk has already called out the Final Boss, hinting at his involvement. WrestleMania could be the stage where The Rock costs Reigns the match, protecting Roman’s aura while setting up a dream clash between Reigns and Rock next year.
This twist would allow Punk to retain the title without making Reigns look weak. It would also ignite one of WWE’s most anticipated feuds, with family drama adding fuel to the fire.
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