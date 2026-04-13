Despite Finn Balor’s removal from Judgment Day, Roxanne Perez remains part of the faction. Yet cracks have already appeared. On RAW, Liv Morgan questioned her loyalty, asking if she was still aligned with the group after Balor’s exclusion.

Stephanie Vaquer’s attack added tension to the situation. WrestleMania 42 could be the moment Perez betrays Judgment Day, walking away from the alliance that Balor originally brought her into. Such a move would shock fans and reshape the group’s dynamic.