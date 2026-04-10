4 WWE WrestleMania 42 Outcomes That Might Have Been Revealed Early Through Shocking Leaks
WWE may have unintentionally revealed WrestleMania 42 outcomes. From poster omissions to character returns, these possible leaks hint at surprising results fans could witness at the Showcase of the Immortals.
Roman Reigns Missing From Post-Mania Poster
The Clash in Italy poster released by WWE featured major stars like Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Gunther, Seth Rollins, and Rhea Ripley. Roman Reigns was notably absent. This omission suggests he may lose to CM Punk at WrestleMania 42, with the company possibly planning another hiatus for the Tribal Chief.
Demon Balor’s Return Confirmation
WWE officially announced Finn Balor’s Demon persona will return against Dominik Mysterio. The Demon character is heavily protected, and losing three consecutive matches would damage its aura. This announcement strongly indicates Balor will defeat Dominik, marking a significant babyface victory for the Prince at WrestleMania.
Pat McAfee’s Ultimatum In Orton-Rhodes Storyline
Pat McAfee shocked fans by turning heel against Cody Rhodes and aligning with Randy Orton. He declared that if Orton loses, he would leave wrestling forever. Given TKO’s investment in McAfee, this statement hints that Orton is likely to defeat Rhodes and capture the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42.
ESPN’s Influence On Brock Lesnar’s Match
Brock Lesnar faces Oba Femi at WrestleMania 42. Despite Femi’s push, Lesnar’s association with ESPN and his UFC legacy could sway the outcome. As WrestleMania streams on ESPN, the network may prefer Lesnar to win, making this a possible leak that The Beast Incarnate will overcome the rising star.
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