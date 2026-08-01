Pakistan are yet to decide on captain Babar Azam's availability for the first Test against England. He returned to batting practice after a hand injury, but the team remains cautious and will make a final call closer to the match on Wednesday.

Pakistan are yet to take a final call on Babar Azam's availability for the opening Test against England after the newly appointed Test captain returned to batting practice following a hand injury.

Injury and Cautious Return

According to ICC, Babar had suffered a blow to his right hand during Pakistan's warm-up match against the Professional County Club Select XI, when a rising delivery from England Under-19 pacer Manny Lumsden struck his bottom hand while he was batting on five. The 31-year-old was forced to retire from the remainder of the practice match as a precaution after being assessed by the team doctor. The injury was a concern given that Babar had previously sustained an injury to the same hand during Pakistan's tour of the West Indies.

Babar returned to the nets at Headingley on Monday and went through some throwdowns and batting practice. However, his session was relatively brief and the team management remains cautious ahead of the first Test, which begins on Wednesday.

Official Stance

"Following an assessment by the team doctor and taking precautionary measures, Babar has been advised to take rest from the remainder of the practice match," a media release from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had stated then. "Babar will participate in Pakistan team's practice session on Monday, August 17, at Headingley Cricket Ground."

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas confirmed that a decision on Babar's participation will only be made closer to the match. "Whether he plays or not will be a decision taken on match day," Abbas said at a media conference, according to the ICC. "He did a few throwdowns and some batting practice today. But we'll have to follow medical advice for it."

Series Context and Schedule

Babar's fitness will be closely monitored as Pakistan prepare to begin their three-match ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 series against England. Apart from being a key member of the batting line-up, Babar has recently been re-appointed as the Test captain. Under his leadership, Pakistan's most recent Test series in the West Indies ended 1-1, with the visitors securing an eight-wicket victory in the second Test to end a run of eight successive overseas Test losses.

Pakistan have received some positive news with Shan Masood returning from injury ahead of the England series. The first Test will be played at Headingley from August 19-23, followed by the second at Lord's from August 27-31 and the third at Edgbaston from September 9-13. In the WTC standings, England are seventh with a points percentage of 24.36, while Pakistan are eighth on 22.22.

Pakistan Test Squad

Pakistan Test squad: Babar Azam (c), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Ali Usman, Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Ubaid Shah. (ANI)