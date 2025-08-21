3 Strong Hints Chris Jericho Could Leave AEW And Rejoin WWE Soon
Chris Jericho’s AEW contract is running out, and recent moves are sparking WWE comeback talks.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Social media post sparks major speculation
Chris Jericho’s recent activity on Instagram added fuel to the speculation around his wrestling future. A post discussed how the inaugural AEW World Champion might return to WWE once his contract ends.
Interestingly, Jericho liked the post, giving fans more reason to believe a switch could be on the horizon. At 54, the veteran’s simple interaction is now being read as another subtle sign pointing toward a reunion with WWE.
Contract nearing expiration opens door to WWE
According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Jericho’s AEW contract expires by year’s end. Dave Meltzer said WWE is already discussing the possibility of bringing him back, though no official moves are being made. He also predicted the fan reaction would be massive if Jericho returned.
While Meltzer speculated about a potential comeback at the 2026 Royal Rumble, the timing of Jericho’s expiring deal has already heightened talk of his WWE homecoming.
Nostalgic Royal Rumble video surfaces online
The former six-time world champion recently shared a clip on TikTok featuring his 2013 Royal Rumble return. In that match, Jericho entered at number two to thunderous cheers from the crowd.
His surprise comeback came after he left WWE in 2012 to focus on Fozzy, his heavy metal band. Posting the video now, as his AEW deal nears its end, has many fans convinced that Y2J is teasing another iconic WWE comeback moment.