3 NBA Stars Who Could Replace Steph Curry In 2026 All‑Star Game After Injury Blow
Steph Curry has been ruled out of the 2026 NBA All‑Star Game with a knee injury. Commissioner Adam Silver must name a replacement, and three standout performers — James Harden, Austin Reaves, and Michael Porter Jr. — are strong candidates.
James Harden | Guard | Cleveland Cavaliers
At 36, Harden continues to produce at a high level. He is averaging 25.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 8.1 assists, and 1.3 steals per game this season. Much of his impact came with the LA Clippers before his trade to Cleveland. Harden’s contributions helped the Clippers climb from the bottom of the Western Conference into play‑in contention. If chosen, his return to Los Angeles for the All‑Star Game would carry added intrigue, given the venue at the Clippers’ Intuit Dome.
Austin Reaves | Guard | LA Lakers
Despite missing time through injury, Reaves has delivered All‑Star caliber numbers. He is averaging 26.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.0 steal per game across 22 appearances. His candidacy is strengthened by the fact that the All‑Star Game is being staged in Los Angeles, where he represents the Lakers. Reaves was outperforming Harden earlier in the season, and his presence would give the host city representation in the marquee event.
Michael Porter Jr. | Forward | Brooklyn Nets
Porter has thrived since joining the Brooklyn Nets from Denver in the offseason. He is averaging 25.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.0 steal per game. While the Nets have struggled, Porter’s individual numbers make him a strong candidate. His case is similar to Pascal Siakam’s All‑Star selection with Indiana, showing that standout performances can outweigh team record.
Curry’s absence is a major blow to the All‑Star Game, but Silver’s choice among Harden, Reaves, and Porter will ensure the event retains star power.
