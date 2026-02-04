Indian rapper Badshah will debut at the 2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, becoming the first Indian hip-hop artist to feature in the event. His participation highlights basketball’s growing popularity in India and adds star power to the showcase.

Indian rapper Badshah will represent India at the 2026 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, marking the first time an Indian hip-hop artist has participated in the annual event. The game is scheduled for February 13, 2026, at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, and will be broadcast live on ESPN.

The celebrity game is a staple of NBA All-Star Weekend, bringing together personalities from sports, entertainment, and digital media. Badshah’s inclusion underscores the global reach of the event and reflects basketball’s rising profile in India.

Badshah expressed excitement about the opportunity, saying it was an honour to represent Indian hip-hop on such a platform. He noted his personal interest in basketball and emphasized the significance of participating at a time when the sport is gaining traction in India.

His debut follows a busy 2025, during which he launched a co-branded eyewear line with Maybach, headlined a concert at London’s O2 Arena, toured North America, attended international fashion events, collaborated with African artists Davido and Ali El Arabi, and expanded into food and beverage ventures.

The 2026 lineup features a mix of newcomers and returning celebrities. Joining Badshah are actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key, music producer DJ Mustard, rapper GloRilla, former NBA player Jeremy Lin, ESPN insider Shams Charania, NFL player Keenan Allen, social media creator Jenna Bandy, and former NBA player Tacko Fall. Returning participants include actor Rome Flynn, actor Simu Liu, sprinter Andre De Grasse, Chinese actor Dylan Wang, and former NBA player Jason Williams.

Coaching duties will be handled by NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, baseball player Mookie Betts, shooting coach Lethal Shooter, actor Anthony Anderson, and trainer Chris Brickley. The event will also feature a halftime performance by K-pop group CORTIS, part of the NBA’s “Friends of the NBA” programme in Asia.

The broadcast will be hosted by Monica McNutt, who will present the MVP trophy. Commentary will be provided by Mark Jones and Richard Jefferson. The game will include sponsored in-game features and a green carpet event before tip-off. Tickets are available through the NBA’s official website.