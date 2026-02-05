Golden State traded Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to Atlanta for Kristaps Porzingis, reshaping their roster. The Warriors believe Porzingis’s shooting and rim protection can fuel a playoff run, despite concerns over his health, expiring contract.

The Golden State Warriors made one of the boldest moves of the 2026 NBA trade deadline, acquiring veteran center Kristaps Porzingis from the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield. The deal, finalized on February 4, comes less than 24 hours before the deadline and signals a decisive shift in Golden State’s roster strategy.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

For the Warriors, the trade represents a pivot after their pursuit of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo collapsed. With Antetokounmpo unavailable, Golden State turned to Porzingis, a player long admired by the front office for his rare blend of rim protection and perimeter shooting. At 7-foot-2, Porzingis offers the skill set the team has sought to complement Draymond Green in the frontcourt.

Porzingis arrives on an expiring $30.7 million contract, giving Golden State both immediate impact potential and future financial flexibility. Team sources emphasized that his ability to block shots and stretch defenses fits perfectly in Steve Kerr’s system. “They’ve been on a persistent search for a rim-protecting center who can hit 3s and have long believed Porzingis would fit well next to Draymond Green,” one insider noted.

The major concern remains availability. Porzingis has played only 17 of Atlanta’s 58 games this season, sidelined by postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) and other injuries. He has not appeared since January 7, but Warriors officials remain optimistic he will return soon after joining the team. Despite limited appearances, his advanced metrics are elite—ranking 11th in Estimated Plus-Minus, with a 4.8% block rate and 36% shooting from three on high volume.

Golden State currently sits eighth in the Western Conference at 27-24. The addition of Porzingis could provide the frontcourt boost needed for a deeper playoff run. His expiring contract also ensures the Warriors avoid long-term commitments, keeping future roster options open.

The trade also closes the chapter on Jonathan Kuminga’s turbulent tenure in the Bay. Drafted with high expectations, Kuminga never fully secured a consistent role under Kerr. Over 278 games, he averaged 12.5 points but struggled with decision-making and consistency. This season, frustrations boiled over as he was benched, scratched from lineups, and eventually demanded a trade after signing a two-year extension.

Atlanta, rebuilding after moving Trae Young, sees Kuminga as a potential offensive centerpiece. Alongside Jalen Johnson, he could form a dynamic wing duo. The Hawks also absorbed Buddy Hield’s contract, considered a financial burden for Golden State, signaling their commitment to Kuminga’s upside despite the cost.

In a related move, Golden State traded Trayce Jackson-Davis to Toronto for a second-round pick, opening a roster spot to convert Pat Spencer’s two-way deal into a full contract.

Porzingis, now 30, brings championship experience from Boston’s 2023-24 run. The Warriors are betting his unique skill set and expiring deal make this a low-risk, high-reward gamble as they chase another postseason berth.