Image Credit : X/@hassan_hus3381

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan went unsold in the Mega IPL Auction last year after the Delhi Capitals released him following the 2023 season. Since 2021, Sarfaraz has not played a single IPL match; however, he has been impressive in domestic cricket, particularly in the Ranji Trophy and the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy. The 27-year-old is back in the auction as he has been listed at a base price of INR 75 lakh.

Sarfaraz is expected to attract bids, with the Delhi Capitals likely to pursue him for an explosive Indian middle-order batter who can add depth and finishing ability in the batting line-up. The Mumbai batter has been in impressive form in the ongoing SMAT 2025, amassing 256 runs, including two fifties and a fifty, at an average of 64.00 in six matches. Given his current form, Sarfaraz could be an ideal option for DC if they are looking for a middle-order batter who can provide big-hitting impact and strengthen the team’s batting depth.