The Final Boss stands tall as the most obvious candidate. Earlier this year, Cena shockingly turned heel, a move driven by The Rock’s influence. With that history, the People’s Champion could resurface after Cena’s supposed farewell match to stop him from walking away. WWE may then set the stage for one last Rock vs. Cena showdown at WrestleMania 42. If this clash happens, it could mark Cena’s permanent exit from the squared circle.