Image Credit : Getty

On SmackDown, Drew McIntyre Claymored Cody Rhodes through the announce table and demanded a title opportunity. Randy Orton, who has been absent since his SummerSlam 2025 tag team loss, returned with an RKO to the Scottish Warrior.

Despite the heated exchanges, WWE decided not to book Orton versus McIntyre for Clash in Paris. This would have been a massive draw, especially with McIntyre being European and Orton adored by French fans. Triple H seems to be saving this clash for another time.