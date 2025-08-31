Image Credit : Getty

The World Heavyweight Championship fatal four-way is expected to headline Clash in Paris. Roman Reigns, returning to singles action at the event, is not officially part of the match. However, he could still make his presence felt. Reigns may look to strike back at Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman, shifting the balance of the match.

If Jey Uso benefits from this interference to capture the championship, it would not only crown a new titleholder but also spark a renewed feud between Reigns and Rollins. Such an ending would give the Paris crowd a moment to remember.