Image Credit : Getty

For months, SmackDown has struggled to find momentum. The blue brand lacked consistent stories and compelling mid-card programs. With Sami Zayn winning the United States Championship, WWE injected much-needed life back into the show. Zayn’s credibility as a performer, his ability to build feuds quickly, and his skill in the ring make him the perfect champion to elevate others.

From rising stars like Carmelo Hayes to established names such as Andrade or Damian Priest, challengers now have a strong foundation to work with. Zayn gives SmackDown direction and credibility, which is exactly what the brand needed.