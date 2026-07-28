Valluri Srinivasa Rao, a CWG 2010 bronze medallist, expressed pride after his son Ajaya Babu won a silver medal in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games, surpassing his father's feat. He called it a dream come true and sought govt support.

Valluri Srinivasa Rao, father of Commonwealth Games 2026 silver medallist Ajaya Babu, said it was a dream come true to see his son surpass his own achievements as a Commonwealth medallist. The retired Army man expressed confidence that Ajaya could go on to win medals at the Asian Games 2026 and Olympics 2028, while urging the government to extend its support to help his son reach even greater heights. Srinivasa Rao had won a bronze medal in the men's 56kg weightlifting category at the New Delhi 2010 Commonwealth Games, making him and Ajaya Babu one of the rare father-son pairs to have both won medals at the Commonwealth Games.

'A Dream Come True'

Speaking to ANI, Valluri Srinivasa Rao said his son winning a medal was a dream come true for him. He expressed confidence that Ajaya can achieve greater success at the Olympics and Asian Games, while seeking government support to help him reach his full potential.

"I served in the Army for 22 years. After retiring from there, I have now started a weightlifting centre in Vizianagaram district. Yesterday, my elder son's Commonwealth Games competition took place, in which he won a silver medal. This was my dream. He will perform even better than me. I also had my own performances; I am a Commonwealth Games medalist. I have been a National Champion continuously for 12 years," he said.

"We believe that going forward, my son will bring medals in the Olympics and Asian Games. I think he will do very well in the future. I am fully supporting him. No matter what he needs, I am ready to provide that support. However, I have one request for the government, if the government supports my son, then he can achieve even more," he said.

Ajaya Babu's mother, Venkata Lakshmi, also expressed her happiness and pride after her son returned with a Commonwealth Games medal, saying the family was celebrating the achievement. "He has brought home a medal from the Commonwealth Games; we are feeling very good. We are happy, we are enjoying ourselves thoroughly," he said.

A Spirited Performance for Silver

The 22-year-old from Kondavelagada village in Andhra Pradesh delivered a spirited performance to finish second with a total lift of 330kg (149kg in snatch and 181kg in clean and jerk), falling just one kilogram short of Malaysia's Muhammad Erry Hidayat, who claimed gold with 331kg after producing a Games-record clean and jerk lift of 184kg.

Ajaya made a dream start by setting a Commonwealth Games record of 149kg in the snatch, putting himself in contention for the gold medal. However, Hidayat produced a clutch performance in the clean and jerk to edge past the Indian by a solitary kilogram.

The silver medal was another proud moment for Ajaya's family. His father had won bronze in weightlifting at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, and the young lifter surpassed that feat by claiming silver in Glasgow. Ajaya also continued the rich sporting tradition of his native Kondavelagada village in Andhra Pradesh, which has produced 20 national and 13 international weightlifters.

The Indian had entered the Games in impressive form after defeating Hidayat at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships earlier this year with a total of 335kg, compared to the Malaysian's 333kg. Although Hidayat reversed the result in Glasgow, Ajaya once again demonstrated his ability to compete with the world's best. (ANI)