Andhra Pradesh Minister Kondapalli Srinivas praised weightlifter Valluri Ajaya Babu for winning a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games 2026. The 22-year-old from Vizianagaram lifted a total of 330kg, missing gold by just one kilogram.

Minister Hails Proud Moment for Vizianagaram

Andhra Pradesh Minister Kondapalli Srinivas hailed Valluri Ajaya Babu's Commonwealth Games 2026 silver medal as a proud moment for Vizianagaram and the state. The 22-year-old from Kondavelagada village in Andhra Pradesh delivered a spirited performance to finish second with a total lift of 330kg (149kg in snatch and 181kg in clean and jerk), falling just one kilogram short of Malaysia's Muhammad Erry Hidayat, who claimed gold with 331kg after producing a Games-record clean and jerk lift of 184kg.

Srinivas also highlighted the rich weightlifting tradition of Ajaya's native Kondavelagada village and credited the continued promotion of the sport by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and senior leader Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju for nurturing such talent. Speaking to ANI, Srinivas said, "I'm very happy to share that, you know, a person from Vizianagaram has won the Commonwealth Silver medal in the weightlifting championship. It's a proud moment for Vizianagaram, and this is not the first award for weightlifting from Vizianagaram. He's from the same village, Kondavelagada, Vizianagaram. And there are serious efforts that the villagers have taken; predominantly this sport has been encouraged by Honourable Chief Minister Sri Nara Chandrababu Naidu garu and my beloved leader Sri Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju garu, Governor of Goa."

Praise for Father and Coach

Srinivas praised Valluri Ajaya Babu's father Srinivasa Rao, a former Army man and weightlifting coach, for training him from the age of eight. Calling the Commonwealth Games silver medal a matter of national pride, the Andhra Pradesh minister congratulated Ajaya for bringing honour to the country and making Vizianagaram district proud. "I've seen his father; his father is an ex-army and he is a trainer in weightlifting. And especially, special applause to his father, Srinivas; he has trained his son from the age of eight years. And today, it is a nation's pride that he has won this Commonwealth Silver medal. And definitely, it's a very proud moment for the district, and I heartily congratulate Mr Valluri Arun Ajay for standing for the nation, getting this award and making us proud," he said.

A Nail-Biting Finish for Silver

Ajaya made a dream start by setting a Commonwealth Games record of 149kg in the snatch, putting himself in contention for the gold medal. However, Hidayat produced a clutch performance in the clean and jerk to edge past the Indian by a solitary kilogram.

Continuing a Village's Rich Legacy

The silver medal was another proud moment for Ajaya's family. His father had won bronze in weightlifting at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, and the young lifter surpassed that feat by claiming silver in Glasgow. Ajaya also continued the rich sporting tradition of his native Kondavelagada village in Andhra Pradesh, which has produced 20 national and 13 international weightlifters.

The Indian had entered the Games in impressive form after defeating Hidayat at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships earlier this year with a total of 335kg, compared to the Malaysian's 333kg. Although Hidayat reversed the result in Glasgow, Ajaya once again demonstrated his ability to compete with the world's best.

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