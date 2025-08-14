Image Credit : Getty

John Cena’s “Never Give Up” mantra became legendary during his WWE career. It was a fighting spirit that defined his prime years. Fans caught flashes of the old “Super Cena” during his hard-hitting Street Fight with Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025.

But that ruthless side hasn’t been fully unleashed in years. Before his final match, Cena should let loose that unstoppable, high-impact version of himself one more time. Facing someone like Brock Lesnar could be the perfect way to show it, letting the WWE Universe relive that larger-than-life intensity.