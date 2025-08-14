3 Key Moments John Cena Should Deliver Before He Leaves WWE Forever
John Cena’s WWE career is winding down. Here are three unmissable moments fans must witness first.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Bring Back the “Super Cena” Persona
John Cena’s “Never Give Up” mantra became legendary during his WWE career. It was a fighting spirit that defined his prime years. Fans caught flashes of the old “Super Cena” during his hard-hitting Street Fight with Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025.
But that ruthless side hasn’t been fully unleashed in years. Before his final match, Cena should let loose that unstoppable, high-impact version of himself one more time. Facing someone like Brock Lesnar could be the perfect way to show it, letting the WWE Universe relive that larger-than-life intensity.
End With a Career-Defining Promo
Cena’s ability to dominate with a microphone has been as important to his legacy as his in-ring work. Over the years, he’s delivered countless cutting promos that left opponents stunned and fans electrified. His verbal battles with The Rock remain some of the most memorable in WWE history.
Before calling it a career, Cena should give the fans one last devastating promo, the kind that leaves the arena buzzing and social media on fire. A face-off with someone equally dominant, like Lesnar, would create a farewell moment worthy of replay for years.
Compete in a Final “I Quit” Match
The “I Quit” Match is one of the most fitting stipulations for Cena’s career. His character has always been built on refusing to back down, no matter the punishment. Over his decades in WWE, Cena has never lost one of these brutal contests, and the match type has become closely linked to his persona.
A final “I Quit” Match, possibly against his long-time rival Lesnar, would be a fitting send-off. It would allow him to close his career in a contest that symbolizes his resilience and grit, giving fans a farewell rooted in everything they’ve admired about him.