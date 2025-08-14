5 Reasons WWE Should Bring Back Karrion Kross And Scarlett To The Main Roster
Karrion Kross and Scarlett could be game-changers if WWE re-signs them. Here’s why their return makes sense.
A Proven Asset In Factions
Karrion Kross isn’t just a solid singles performer, but he’s also shown leadership qualities when steering a group. His time heading The Final Testament may not have clicked with every fan, but it highlighted his ability to command a group and set a tone.
Even Paul Heyman has spoken highly of Kross in recent interviews, and their personal rapport suggests he could seamlessly blend into other prominent WWE factions in the future.
A Fresh Villain For WWE’s Landscape
Triple H’s WWE era has excelled in producing babyface stars, but strong, long-term heel characters remain scarce. With John Cena returning to the role of a good guy, the balance between heroes and villains is more uneven than ever.
Karrion Kross has thrived in dark, villainous roles before, and with the right creative direction, he could fill that gap perfectly.
Fans Are Already On His Side
Following his post-WrestleMania appearance on Sam Roberts’ show, Karrion Kross has seen his popularity soar. His rise has been entirely organic with no scripted push, no orchestrated publicity.
Instead, it’s been a mix of persistence, skill, and an authentic connection with the audience. In WWE, where crowd reactions matter as much as in-ring performance, Kross’s ability to draw genuine support makes him a valuable commodity.
WWE Needs New Faces At The Top
The company’s main event scene has grown stale, with the same names repeatedly in title contention. This has led to familiar matchups and predictable rivalries. Kross could instantly inject fresh energy into the mix.
As a former NXT Champion already respected by fans, placing him in major title feuds would not only refresh the product but also create new long-term storytelling opportunities.
The Men’s Mid-Card Needs A Boost
While SmackDown’s mid-card scene benefits from the ongoing Bloodline saga, the same can’t be said for the Intercontinental Championship picture. Dominik Mysterio may be doing well as a titleholder, but he lacks a credible, dangerous challenger.
Karrion Kross, riding his current wave of momentum, could instantly elevate the prestige of either mid-card championship, restoring their relevance in the process.