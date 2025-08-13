Image Credit : Getty

Roman Reigns is set to Clash in Paris, and speculation is already swirling over his next opponent. After his looming showdown with “The Tribal Thief” Bronson Reed, attention could turn toward Bron Breakker.

Breakker shares several similarities with Reigns — the “Big Dog” moniker, a devastating Spear, and a strong presence that could carry WWE in the years ahead. A singles clash between these two would have the makings of a high-stakes, generational battle.

The story is easy to tell and could be built into a marquee attraction for a premium live event. While 2025 offers a window, WWE could also slow-burn this into a main-event slot at WrestleMania 42, giving fans an epic payoff.