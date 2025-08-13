3 Dream WWE Matches Fans Could See Before the Curtain Closes in 2025
These three WWE matches could deliver unforgettable moments if booked before the year’s biggest events wrap up.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Roman Reigns vs. Bron Breakker
Roman Reigns is set to Clash in Paris, and speculation is already swirling over his next opponent. After his looming showdown with “The Tribal Thief” Bronson Reed, attention could turn toward Bron Breakker.
Breakker shares several similarities with Reigns — the “Big Dog” moniker, a devastating Spear, and a strong presence that could carry WWE in the years ahead. A singles clash between these two would have the makings of a high-stakes, generational battle.
The story is easy to tell and could be built into a marquee attraction for a premium live event. While 2025 offers a window, WWE could also slow-burn this into a main-event slot at WrestleMania 42, giving fans an epic payoff.
CM Punk vs. LA Knight
CM Punk and LA Knight are cut from the same cloth: outspoken, unapologetic, and larger than life. Both can play the fearless underdog or the cocky rule-breaker, and both know how to keep fans locked in from the first word to the last.
The tension between them has been simmering, and while they may currently align ahead of WarGames, circumstances could quickly change. If either man captures the World Heavyweight Championship this year, the other would make a compelling challenger.
Even without a personal grudge, this matchup could elevate Knight’s standing while offering Punk another marquee rivalry. Just sharing the spotlight in a major storyline could make this one of the most entertaining programs of the year.
John Cena vs. Gunther
There was buzz earlier this year about John Cena challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. That match didn’t happen as WWE went with Cena facing Cody Rhodes instead, but the door remains open.
Gunther could become one of Cena’s final opponents, much like Goldberg was for others before retiring. This would give “The Ring General” a historic moment while letting Cena go out in a high-profile bout.
The stakes could be even higher if the World Heavyweight Championship is involved. Cena might tease fans with a promise to extend his career until WrestleMania 42 if he wins, only for Gunther to shut the door on that dream. That outcome could solidify Gunther as one of WWE’s most formidable figures.