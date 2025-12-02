Image Credit : Getty

Brock Lesnar’s part‑time schedule makes him an unlikely candidate to lead The Vision after Survivor Series. His recent return, aligned with Paul Heyman, seemed designed only to set up the blockbuster Men’s WarGames Match. With Lesnar expected to disappear until WrestleMania season, WWE could pivot by installing Cody Rhodes as the faction’s new leader.

Aligning with Heyman for the first time would mark a dramatic career shift. Fans have seen how Heyman’s guidance elevated stars like Seth Rollins, and Rhodes stepping into that role would intensify his rivalry with Roman Reigns. The heel turn would feel natural, giving Rhodes credibility as a manipulative strategist rather than a pure babyface.