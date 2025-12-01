Investor Siddharth Shankar has acquired the new Jaipur Djinns franchise in the World Pickleball League (WPBL). The league expands to seven teams for Season 2, featuring 120 matches, and will take place from Jan 24, 2026, in Mumbai.

Investor and entrepreneur Siddharth Shankar, Chairman of UK-based Tails Trading and Global COO at Komerz Ltd, has announced his investment in the World Pickleball League (WPBL) through the acquisition of the newly-introduced Jaipur Djinns franchise today. WPBL welcomed the Pink City into its fold in a landmark move, expanding the league to seven franchises ahead of Season 2.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

WPBL Season 2 Expansion and Details

With the inclusion of Jaipur Djinns, WPBL will now feature seven teams in Season 2, which will expand to a 120-match calendar, up from 90 matches in Season 1, a release said. The upcoming edition promises 16 days of "sportainment" with teams competing for the coveted WPBL title from January 24, 2026, at the Jio World Garden in Mumbai.

Following a successful inaugural season, WPBL maintained momentum through year-round community engagement with its WPBL On Tour initiative. The multi-city programme has taken the sport beyond the league window, with a focus on widespread participation, exposure to more players and community connect.

The addition of Jaipur Djinns ensures sustained engagement in the state of Rajasthan beyond Season 2, unlocking a new regional fanbase and strengthening India's emerging pickleball ecosystem.

League Leadership Welcomes New Franchise

"We are pleased to welcome Siddharth and Jaipur Djinns into the WPBL family ahead of the league's much-awaited Season 2. When global entrepreneurs and long-term investors choose to back the league, it reinforces the strength of our vision. WPBL is fast becoming a force to reckon with thanks to its unique sports and entertainment format and the expansion into Rajasthan reflects our commitment to building a truly national, scalable league with international relevance as we prepare for a bigger and more competitive Season 2, providing exposure to more players," Gaurav Natekar, Founder and CEO of World Pickleball League said, according the release by WPBL.

Owner Siddharth Shankar on His Investment

Siddharth Shankar, franchise owner, Jaipur Djinns said, "What drew me towards WPBL is when Gaurav and Arati shared their vision to build an ecosystem rather than just a sports league, which resonated with my ambition for such an investment. From my experience of building global distribution and market platforms, success comes from scale, participation and consistency and WPBL mirrors those principles. Jaipur has an immense sports and entertainment legacy, and through Jaipur Djinns, we aim to build a competitive franchise with strong regional and community connect, which is commercially viable and scalable for us."

Shankar brings deep experience from global sport and business ecosystems, having previously invested in the United Soccer League and Central Florida Pro Soccer in the United States. His foray into WPBL reflects a long-term belief in the sport's global growth trajectory and India's growing sports ecosystem.

Jaipur Djinns Finalises Roster and Coach

The franchise has already roped in Lee Whitwell as head coach and finalised its squad at the player draft held last month. The Jaipur Djinns roster includes Amanda Hendry, Giang Trinh, Naveen Beasley, Ritam Chawla, Lorena Duknic, Jack Foster, Isabella Nelson, and Connie Lee, the release said. (ANI)