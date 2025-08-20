Image Credit : Getty

Darby Allin’s rise in AEW has been defined by his intensity, but away from the ring, he once shared a marriage with Gigi Dolin. The two tied the knot in 2018 but went their separate ways in 2020. Even after the divorce, reports note they stayed on good terms. Allin continues to be central to AEW programming, while Dolin, a former WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion, is now focused on her next chapter.