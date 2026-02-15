Varun Chakaravarthy has emerged as India’s X‑factor since returning to international cricket after nearly three years away. Since October 2024, he has taken 61 wickets in 32 T20Is, averaging 13.52 with an economy rate of 7.30. His variations have troubled top batters worldwide, and Pakistan’s relatively inexperienced lineup could find him especially difficult to read.

Chakaravarthy’s impact was evident in the Asia Cup final, where he claimed 2‑30 against Pakistan. His ability to break partnerships and apply pressure in the middle overs makes him invaluable. In Colombo, he could once again tilt the balance in India’s favor with a decisive spell.