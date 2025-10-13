3 Signs Triple H Is Quietly Pulling Roman Reigns Away From WWE’s Main Event Spotlight
Roman Reigns’ recent booking decisions have fans questioning his future. Here are three signs of a shift.
Reigns Is No Longer Closing Premium Live Events
Roman Reigns hasn’t headlined a major WWE show in months. His last two appearances, Clash in Paris and Crown Jewel 2025, both opened the event rather than closing it. For someone who dominated the main event scene for years, this shift is telling. It suggests that Triple H may no longer view The Original Tribal Chief as the centerpiece of WWE’s biggest nights.
Crown Jewel Loss to Bronson Reed Raises Eyebrows
Reigns’ defeat at Crown Jewel 2025 was another major signal. He had previously beaten Bronson Reed, but this time, The Auszilla scored a clean pinfall win. Reed is still climbing the ranks, and a loss to him could damage Reigns’ aura. The decision to let Jey Uso spear Roman through a table only added to the narrative that Reigns is no longer being protected as an unbeatable force.
Lack of Fresh, Engaging Storylines
Since dropping the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, Reigns has been stuck in repetitive angles. His feud with Solo Sikoa fizzled out, and his ongoing tension with Seth Rollins and The Vision hasn’t sparked much excitement. Even his involvement with The OG Bloodline feels like a recycled plot. Without compelling rivalries, it’s hard to argue that Triple H sees Reigns as a priority in the current creative direction.
If this pattern continues, Roman Reigns’ status as a top-tier performer could be at risk. Once the face of WWE’s dominant heel era, he now finds himself in a position where his booking no longer reflects that stature. Triple H may need to rethink how Reigns fits into the evolving landscape before his momentum fades completely.