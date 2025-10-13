Image Credit : Getty

Since dropping the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, Reigns has been stuck in repetitive angles. His feud with Solo Sikoa fizzled out, and his ongoing tension with Seth Rollins and The Vision hasn’t sparked much excitement. Even his involvement with The OG Bloodline feels like a recycled plot. Without compelling rivalries, it’s hard to argue that Triple H sees Reigns as a priority in the current creative direction.

If this pattern continues, Roman Reigns’ status as a top-tier performer could be at risk. Once the face of WWE’s dominant heel era, he now finds himself in a position where his booking no longer reflects that stature. Triple H may need to rethink how Reigns fits into the evolving landscape before his momentum fades completely.