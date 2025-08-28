Image Credit : Getty

Seth Rollins shocked fans at SummerSlam 2025 when he returned, cashed in Money in the Bank, and took the World Heavyweight Championship from CM Punk. He has already defended the gold against LA Knight, though Punk’s interference helped.

Now Rollins faces Punk, Knight, and Jey Uso in a Fatal Four-Way. Dropping the title so soon after his big return would undo the impact of his story and strip away his momentum. WWE needs him to retain at Clash in Paris to keep his top-heel run alive.