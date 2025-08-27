Image Credit : Getty

Earlier this month, Cody Rhodes recaptured the Undisputed WWE Championship after surviving a grueling Street Fight against John Cena at SummerSlam. However, on the very next SmackDown, Drew McIntyre delivered a devastating Claymore that drove him headfirst through the announce desk.

Since then, the champion has not appeared on weekly programming. Many expected Rhodes to headline Clash in Paris in a title match against McIntyre. Yet, with no official confirmation, The American Nightmare looks set to miss this blockbuster card.