4 Big WWE Superstars Surprisingly Left Off The Upcoming Clash In Paris Match Card
Clash in Paris is shaping up to be massive. But some huge names won’t appear this weekend.
Cody Rhodes Missing A Huge Opportunity
Earlier this month, Cody Rhodes recaptured the Undisputed WWE Championship after surviving a grueling Street Fight against John Cena at SummerSlam. However, on the very next SmackDown, Drew McIntyre delivered a devastating Claymore that drove him headfirst through the announce desk.
Since then, the champion has not appeared on weekly programming. Many expected Rhodes to headline Clash in Paris in a title match against McIntyre. Yet, with no official confirmation, The American Nightmare looks set to miss this blockbuster card.
AJ Styles And Dominik Mysterio’s Rivalry Continues Elsewhere
Dominik Mysterio successfully retained his WWE Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at SummerSlam with a crafty trick. Since then, their feud has only grown more intense, with Styles relentlessly targeting the champion on RAW.
The Phenomenal One even interfered in a recent match at Triplemania XXXIII, costing Dominik a possible win. Their rematch was finally confirmed by General Manager Adam Pearce, but it’s scheduled for next Monday, not at Clash in Paris. This means both stars will be absent from the August 31 premium live event.
Solo Sikoa Not Defending In Paris
Solo Sikoa has been locked in a heated rivalry with Sami Zayn, battling week after week on SmackDown. He is set to defend his WWE United States Championship against the Canadian star on the upcoming Friday show.
Given the momentum of their storyline, many felt this match belonged on the Clash in Paris card. Instead, WWE scheduled the showdown as part of SmackDown’s go-home episode, leaving Sikoa off the Paris lineup.