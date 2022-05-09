'I love you Madrid': Alcaraz cherishes historic win at 'special tournament'

19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday became the youngest champion in Madrid Open history after defeating Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-1 in the final.

Just 12 months, Carlos Alcaraz was ranked at No. 120 and just another name in the Madrid Open draw when the Spaniard made his debut. Today, at 19, the sensational tennis player is being pegged as the next Rafael Nadal as he climbed to a career-high World No. 6 following his historic win at the Mutua Madrid Open on Sunday. Also read: Real Madrid lauds 'great Madridista' Alcaraz for creating history at La Caja Magica

Alcaraz became the youngest champion at the Caja Magica after dispatching World No. 3 Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-1 to capture his second ATP Masters 1000 title of the season.

The 19-year-old, who defeated his childhood hero Nadal and World No.1 Novak Djokovic, en route to the grand finale, showcased brilliance as he overpowered the German within 61 minutes to bag a tour-leading fourth title of the year.

Alcaraz also became is the second-youngest player to win two ATP Masters 1000 titles, after triumphing in Miami in March. Nadal captured crowns in Monte Carlo and Rome in 2005 when he was 18.

Following this historic win, Alcaraz took to Instagram to celebrate his success in the Spanish capital. The Madrid Open champion expressed happiness and also thanked those who supported him throughout the week. WATCH: Here's how Madrid Open champion Carlos Alcaraz celebrated historic win

"Master 1000 Madrid 🏆 Very happy to be able to get my second master 1000 here in Madrid, a very very special tournament since it was one of the first ones I came to see as a child❤️. Thank you very much to my team, family, friends and all the people who have been supporting me all week❤️ I love you Madrid 🥳❤️" the Spanish teenager wrote.

