Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I love you Madrid': Alcaraz cherishes historic win at 'special tournament'

    First Published May 9, 2022, 10:36 PM IST

    19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz on Sunday became the youngest champion in Madrid Open history after defeating Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-1 in the final.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Just 12 months, Carlos Alcaraz was ranked at No. 120 and just another name in the Madrid Open draw when the Spaniard made his debut. Today, at 19, the sensational tennis player is being pegged as the next Rafael Nadal as he climbed to a career-high World No. 6 following his historic win at the Mutua Madrid Open on Sunday.

    Also read: Real Madrid lauds 'great Madridista' Alcaraz for creating history at La Caja Magica

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Alcaraz became the youngest champion at the Caja Magica after dispatching World No. 3 Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-1 to capture his second ATP Masters 1000 title of the season.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The 19-year-old, who defeated his childhood hero Nadal and World No.1 Novak Djokovic, en route to the grand finale, showcased brilliance as he overpowered the German within 61 minutes to bag a tour-leading fourth title of the year.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Alcaraz also became is the second-youngest player to win two ATP Masters 1000 titles, after triumphing in Miami in March. Nadal captured crowns in Monte Carlo and Rome in 2005 when he was 18.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Following this historic win, Alcaraz took to Instagram to celebrate his success in the Spanish capital. The Madrid Open champion expressed happiness and also thanked those who supported him throughout the week. 

    WATCH: Here's how Madrid Open champion Carlos Alcaraz celebrated historic win

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Master 1000 Madrid 🏆 Very happy to be able to get my second master 1000 here in Madrid, a very very special tournament since it was one of the first ones I came to see as a child❤️. Thank you very much to my team, family, friends and all the people who have been supporting me all week❤️ I love you Madrid 🥳❤️" the Spanish teenager wrote.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Alcaraz is skipping the Rome Masters to recover from the ankle injury he suffered in the Madrid quarter-finals against the 21-time Grand Slam winner Nadal and will instead be gearing up for this month's French Open, where is a firm favourite.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022: MI fans wish Suryakumar Yadav speedy recovery after injury rules batter out of season snt

    IPL 2022: MI fans wish Suryakumar Yadav speedy recovery after injury rules batter out of season

    football epl Done Deal Manchester City fans gear up to welcome Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund snt

    'Done Deal?': Man City fans gear up to welcome Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund

    tennis WATCH Here's how Madrid Open champion Carlos Alcaraz celebrated historic win snt

    WATCH: Here's how Madrid Open champion Carlos Alcaraz celebrated historic win

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 MI vs KKR mumbai-kolkata Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs KKR: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    tennis Carlos Alcaraz becomes youngest champion in Madrid Open history; pegged as French Open favourite snt

    Alcaraz becomes youngest champion in Madrid Open history; pegged as French Open favourite

    Recent Stories

    Jennifer Lopez's beauty secret is out; actress flaunts her impressive body in sexy black dress RBA

    Jennifer Lopez's beauty secret is out; actress flaunts her impressive body in sexy black dress

    Loud and clear lessons to be learnt from Russia-Ukraine war: Army chief

    3 'loud and clear' lessons for Indian Army from Russia-Ukraine war

    football 'Tasty' news for Real Madrid fans PSG Mbappe Hakimi spotted at restaurant in Spanish capital snt

    'Tasty' news for Real Madrid fans! PSG's Mbappe, Hakimi spotted at restaurant in Spanish capital

    Monalisa to Akshara Singh 5 Bhojpuri actresses and their educational background drb

    Monalisa to Akshara Singh, 5 Bhojpuri actresses and their educational background

    Mumbai police band recreates iconic song 'An Evening In Paris' - gps

    Watch: Mumbai police band recreates iconic song 'An Evening In Paris'

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon