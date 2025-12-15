Wanindu Hasaranga to Navdeep Saini: 5 Players LSG Should Target at IPL 2026 Auction
Lucknow Super Giants enter IPL 2026 Auction with INR 22.9 crore, aiming to fill six slots. Likely targets: all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, batter Sarfaraz Khan, pacer Shamar Joseph, and domestic talents Prashant Veer, Navdeep Saini.
Players LSG Can Make Bids for at Mini-Auction
Lucknow Super Giants will head into the IPL 2026 Auction with an aim of building a squad that helps the team win the maiden IPL triumph. With a purse of INR 22.90 remaining and six slots to fill, including three overseas, LSG will look to add smart, impact-driven picks to strengthen key areas at the auction in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, December 16.
On that note, let’s take a look at five key players LSG should keep an eye on at the IPL mini-auction.
1. Wanindu Hasaranga
Sri Lankan spinner was released by Rajasthan Royals after one season in IPL 2025, where he picked 11 wickets in as many matches, and has been listed at a base price of INR 2 crore at the IPL 2025 Auction. Hasaranga has experience of playing in IPL 2025, having picked 46 wickets in 37 matches. The spinner is expected to attract the interest of the franchises, with Lucknow Super Giants likely to make bids for him.
In the current LSG squad, after retaining their core players and releasing others, the team does not have an overseas spin bowling all-rounder who can both contain runs in the middle overs and contribute crucial lower-order runs. Wanindu Hasaranga could be an ideal option for LSG, given his ability to control the middle overs and contribute valuable runs in the lower order. Though Hasaranga has not yet excelled with the bat on Indian soil, his all-round skills may suit the LSG.
2. Prashant Veer
Another player Lucknow Super Giants are likely to make a bid for is Uttar Pradesh left-arm spin bowling all-rounder Prashant Veer. Prashant has been listed as an uncapped Indian player at a base price of INR 30 lakh. The 20-year-old had a great season in the UP T20 League this year, scoring 320 runs and picking 8 wickets in 10 matches, making him a strong all-round prospect for LSG.
After the departure of Ravi Bishnoi, LSG are looking for an Indian spinner or spin bowling all-rounder who can strengthen the middle overs and contribute with the bat when needed. Prashant Veer could be an ideal option for the franchise if they want a young and versatile all-rounder who can balance the side. Though UP all-rounder is not yet among the top Indian options, his domestic form makes him a viable budget pick for LSG.
3. Sarfaraz Khan
Team India and Mumbai batter went unsold in the IPL auction after Delhi Capitals released him following the IPL 2025 season. Sarfaraz Khan is back in the auction as he has been listed at a base price of INR 75 lakh at the IPL 2026 Auction. Khan has often been seen as a red-ball specialist rather than a consistent T20 performer, but his domestic form and improved strike rotation could be a valuable pick for LSG.
LSG is looking for a reliable middle-order batter who can anchor the innings when the early wicket fall and accelerate the innings in the death overs, and Sarfaraz Khan could be a low-risk option given his domestic consistency and experience. He has been in impressive form in the ongoing SMAT 2025, amassing 256 runs, including two fifties and a fifty, at an average of 64.00 in six matches, making a strong case for teams looking for middle-order options in the IPL 2026.
4. Sharmar Joseph
West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph, who was shot to form with his The Gabba heroics against Australia, was part of the Lucknow Super Giants as a replacement for Mark Wood in IPL 20234 and was released by the franchise. Shamar was picked by the LSG in the mega auction last year, but was ruled out of the tournament due to injury. The 26-year-old is part of the auction after being listed at a base price of INR 75 lakh.
Though Shamar Joseph has been out of action since being ruled out of the Test series against West Indies, his raw pace and ability to generate bounce make him an attractive fast bowling option for LSG if he regains full fitness. West Indies head coach Darren Sammy indicated that Shamar is expected to be available in time for the T20 World Cup 2026, and a successful return could put him back on LSG’s radar as a high-impact pace option.
5. Navdeep Saini
If Lucknow Super Giants are not looking for an overseas pace option and are instead willing to pick an Indian pacer, Navdeep Saini could be an ideal prospect for the franchise. With two injury-prone players like Mayank Yadav and Avesh Khan, LSG will look for a backup Indian pace option to partner with Mohammed Shami, who was traded from SRH and has been in incredible form in the ongoing domestic season.
After being unsold in the last IPL auction, Navdeep Singh is back again after being listed at a base price of INR 75 lakh. Saini has been in impressive form in domestic cricket this year as he is aiming for an IPL comeback, and Lucknow Super Giants can consider him as a reliable Indian pace backup who brings domestic form and depth in the fast bowling unit ahead of IPL 2026.
