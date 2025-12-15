Image Credit : X

Sri Lankan spinner was released by Rajasthan Royals after one season in IPL 2025, where he picked 11 wickets in as many matches, and has been listed at a base price of INR 2 crore at the IPL 2025 Auction. Hasaranga has experience of playing in IPL 2025, having picked 46 wickets in 37 matches. The spinner is expected to attract the interest of the franchises, with Lucknow Super Giants likely to make bids for him.

In the current LSG squad, after retaining their core players and releasing others, the team does not have an overseas spin bowling all-rounder who can both contain runs in the middle overs and contribute crucial lower-order runs. Wanindu Hasaranga could be an ideal option for LSG, given his ability to control the middle overs and contribute valuable runs in the lower order. Though Hasaranga has not yet excelled with the bat on Indian soil, his all-round skills may suit the LSG.