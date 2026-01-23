- Home
6 European Clubs Ranked On Treble & Quadruple Chances For this Season Ft. Arsenal, Barcelona
Six European clubs remain in contention for trebles or quadruples this season. Bayern lead the way, Arsenal chase history, and Barcelona stay in the mix. Chelsea, Napoli, Atletico Madrid, and Manchester City all feature with varying prospects.
Chelsea
Chelsea’s ability to deliver big‑game performances against PSG, Arsenal, and Barcelona means they cannot be dismissed entirely. A third Champions League crown is unlikely but not impossible, given their history of surprising triumphs. For Liam Rosenior, even one trophy would be a strong return, two would be superb, and three or four would elevate his season into remarkable territory.
Napoli
Napoli’s European campaign has been disappointing, with a draw against ten‑man FC Copenhagen adding to Antonio Conte’s poor continental record. The reigning Serie A champions sit outside the Champions League’s top 24 and face Chelsea on the final day. Exiting Europe could allow Conte to focus on domestic success, where winning the Scudetto remains a realistic target.
Atletico Madrid
Diego Simeone’s side has endured a rocky first half of the season but remains capable of upsetting major rivals. Their 5‑2 thrashing of Real Madrid was a statement, yet history suggests heartbreak awaits. A likely clash with city rivals in the Champions League quarters could end in familiar fashion: dramatic failure and elimination. That is often the Atletico way.
Manchester City
Manchester City looked ready to accelerate after beating Nottingham Forest in December, but setbacks against Sunderland, Chelsea, Brighton, Manchester United, and Bodo/Glimt have raised doubts. Despite eight straight wins to close 2025, Pep Guardiola’s men have started 2026 unconvincingly. They remain alive on four fronts, including the League Cup, but currently lack the aura of inevitable winners.
Arsenal
Arsenal are chasing history as no English team has ever won the quadruple. Mikel Arteta’s side is thriving across competitions: top two in the Champions League, leading the Premier League by six points, and ahead in the League Cup semis. With depth, returning players, and favorable fixtures, everything points to ending their trophy drought. Their biggest challenge may be themselves.
Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich top the list thanks to their dominance. Unbeaten in the Bundesliga with 16 wins, two draws, and 71 goals scored, they look unstoppable domestically. Eleven consecutive league titles and two previous trebles underline their pedigree. With RB Leipzig dispatched 5‑1 away, the DFB Pokal looks within reach. Europe remains the question, but Vincent Kompany’s side appears the most formidable.
