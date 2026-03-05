Defending champions India are set to face England in a high-stakes T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final at Wankhede. The winner will play New Zealand in the final. BCCI's Rajeev Shukla and legend Kapil Dev have expressed high hopes for India's victory.

Optimism High for Indian Victory

Expressing his optimism, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla told ANI, "This is a really important match, and we should definitely win. I am very hopeful that our team will win and enter the final. All our players are in form and performing fantastically."

Meanwhile, Kapil Dev also wished the Indian cricket team "Good Luck" as they are set to clash with England in the second semi-final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, where the Men in Blue are looking to defend their title. Speaking to the media in Greater Noida, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain said, "Good Luck. Best wishes to India. Enter the final and win the final as well, that's my wish."

Team Strategies and Stakes

England's squad, led by their captain, arrived with a clear strategy to counter India's formidable batting and spin attack, especially in the subcontinental conditions known to favour turn. India, on the other hand, will rely on its balanced line-up of explosive batsmen and disciplined bowlers, hoping to capitalise on home conditions and fan support.

Path to the Semi-Finals

India's Campaign

India, barring the 76-run loss against South Africa in their first match of the Super 8s clash, has had a decent run, winning six of their seven T20 WC encounters so far.

Suryakumar Yadav-led India found themselves in a tricky spot after facing a loss against South Africa. Against the West Indies, they found themselves in a must-win situation. Credit to Sanju Samson's match-winning 97*, India registered a comfortable five-wicket win over West Indies to seal their semis spot.

England's Campaign

England, on the other hand, led by Harry Brook, have won six out of their seven T20 WC 2026 matches so far and are on a five-match winning streak. However, some of their games, despite the win, tested the Three Lions big time. Against Nepal, they escaped a defeat narrowly and also looked uncertain against Pakistan in the Super 8s, except for captain Harry Brook. England's only loss came against the West Indies in the group stage of the tournament.