Real Madrid top global football revenues, Barcelona rebound despite stadium delays, and Liverpool outpace English rivals. Bayern and PSG thrive, while Arsenal women set a new benchmark.
Real Madrid Stay On Top Despite No Major Trophy
Real Madrid retained their position at the summit of Deloitte’s Money League, generating nearly 1.2 billion euros in the 2024/25 season. The Santiago Bernabeu’s transformation into a multi-purpose venue continues to deliver, with commercial revenues alone reaching 594 million euros.
Barcelona Return To Second Place
Barcelona climbed back into second spot with 975 million euros in revenue. Despite playing the entire season away from Camp Nou due to redevelopment delays, the Catalan giants managed to strengthen their financial standing.
Bayern Munich And PSG Battle For Third
Bayern Munich secured third place with 861 million euros, narrowly ahead of Paris Saint-Germain. PSG’s income was boosted significantly by their first-ever Champions League triumph, underscoring the impact of success on the pitch.
Liverpool Lead English Clubs For The First Time
Liverpool emerged as the highest-earning Premier League club, overtaking their domestic rivals. Anfield’s expansion, a return to the Champions League, and winning the Premier League title lifted their revenue to 836 million euros.
Manchester Clubs Slip Down The Rankings
Manchester City dropped from second to sixth after an early Champions League exit and a third-place league finish. Manchester United fell behind Arsenal to eighth, missing out on the Champions League and enduring a disappointing 15th-place domestic finish.
Overall Revenues Rise Across Europe
The top 20 clubs combined for an 11 percent increase in revenues, totaling 12.4 billion euros. Deloitte noted that clubs focusing on commercial development and stadium assets are driving growth as broadcast rights plateau.
Stadiums Becoming Entertainment Hubs
Tim Bridge of Deloitte highlighted a shift in club business models, with stadiums increasingly hosting breweries, hotels, and restaurants. This diversification creates year-round destinations and maximizes brand impact.
Club World Cup Boosts Bayern, Benfica Breaks Through
The expanded 32-team Club World Cup helped Bayern return to the top three for the first time since 2020/21. Benfica, ranked 19th, became the first entrant outside Europe’s “big five” leagues in four years.
Arsenal Women Set New Benchmark
Arsenal’s women’s team topped the revenue charts for the first time, earning 25.6 million euros after winning the Champions League. They edged out Chelsea and Barcelona, marking a milestone in women’s football economics.
