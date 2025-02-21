Shami's fifer to Gill's century: 5 key takeaways from India's CT 2025 match win against Bangladesh

With a target of 229, Team India chased it down in 46.3 overs on a tricky Dubai pitch to kick-off their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign with a win against Bangladesh.

Team India kicked off their Champions Trophy 2025 with a thrilling six-wicket win over Bangladesh in a Group A clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, February 20. With a target of 229, Team India chased it down in 46.3 overs on a tricky Dubai pitch. Vice-captain Shubman Gill brilliantly anchored the innings and scored an unbeaten 101 off 112 balls. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul too contributed to the Men in Blue’s run-chase, with both scoring 41 runs each. Apart from India’s win in their opening match of the Champions Trophy 202 against Bangladesh, let’s take a look at five key takeaways from the thrilling match.

1. Mohammed Shami got back to his rhythm Mohammed Shami had brilliantly led India’s bowling attack as he got back to his rhythm with a fifer. After Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the tournament, Shami is the only senior player in the squad. Yet, the veteran pacer showcased why he is still an asset for Team India. Shami picked the wickets of Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and Taskin Ahmed to register his figures of 5/53 with an economy rate of 5.3 overs in his 10 overs spell. After taking his third wicket, Mohammed Shami completed 200 ODI wickets, becoming the eighth Indian bowler to achieve this feat, Additionally, during his five-wicket haul, the 34-year-old surpassed Zaheer Khan’s Indian record of 59 wickets in white-ball ICC tournaments.

2. Towid Hridoy and Jaker Ali's resilience After Bangladesh’s batting collapsed to 35/5 in 8.3 overs, Towid Hridoy and Jaker Ali stepped up for the side when they were needed most to pull the team out of a shambolic situation. The pair showcased their resilience and grit throughout their 154-run stand for the sixth wicket. Jaker got a reprieve after Rohit Sharma dropped his catch at slip, which denied Axar Patel the chance to create a history of becoming the second bowler to take a hat-trick in the Champions Trophy 2025. Jaker Ali scored 68 off 114 balls, while Towid Hridoy went on to notch up his maiden ODI century and scored 100 off 118 balls while battling cramps on his left hamstring.

3. Rohit Sharma's 11,000 ODI runs milestone Rohit Sharma had a decent outing with the bat as he gave India a good start to their 229-run run chase before he was dismissed for 41 off 36 balls. During his innings, Rohit Sharma completed 11,000 ODI runs, making him just the fourth Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly to achieve this feat in the format. Additionally, the India captain became the second-fastest batter after Virat Kohli to complete the milestone. He overtook Sachin Tendulkar’s 286 innings to 11000 ODI runs to reach the mark in 261 innings. Rohit Sharma’s form is crucial for India in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

4. Shubman Gill impressive form continues Shubman Gill led India’s batting from the front as he played an unbeaten match-winning knock of 101 off 129 balls in India’s 229-run chase. It was his second ODI century on the trot after his masterclass innings of 112 off 102 balls in the third ODI against England in Ahmedabad last week. Gill displayed his composure in pressure situations and anchored India’s innings brilliantly. Shubman Gill’s century came just a day after he dethroned Pakistan star batter Babar Azam from top of the ODI rankings. India vice-captain carried on his good form into India’s opening match of the Champions Trophy 2025 after his impressive show in the ODI series, where he amassed 259 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 86.22 in three matches.

5. KL Rahul's impact Ahead of India’s opening match of their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign, there were concerns about KL Rahul’s form as he did not have an ideal ODI series against England, scoring just 62 runs in three matches. When Rahul walked in to bat when India were 144/4, many felt that pressure would entirely fall on Shubman Gill. However, the right-handed batter made his impact by providing crucial support to Gill. He played an innings of 41 off 4 balls and formed a crucial 87-run stand with Shubman Gill to help India pull off the chase in 46.3 overs. KL Rahul hit a winning six to take the team past the finishing line.

