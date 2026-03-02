Jasprit Bumrah picked Shivam Dube's two boundaries as his favourite moment from India's 5-wicket win over West Indies. Bumrah, who took 2/36, lauded the shots for releasing pressure and also praised Sanju Samson's match-winning contribution.

Indian seam bowler Jasprit Bumrah picked Shivam Dube's two boundaries in the 19th over as his favourite moment from the match after India successfully chased down a mammoth target of 196 runs in a must-win game against the West Indies at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Reacting to a question about his favourite moment from the match, Bumrah said, "The two fours that Dube hit. Nobody will really appreciate that. But the people who really know cricket know that two fours really released the pressure from us. Because sometimes, 9-8 runs in the last over, it can get tricky sometimes," according to a video posted by ICC.

Match Summary and Bumrah's Performance

In the match, West Indies posted 195/4 after opting to bat, powered by contributions from Roston Chase (40), Hope (32), Shimron Hetmyer (27), and an unbeaten 76-run partnership between Jason Holder (37*) and Rovman Powell (34*). India's bowlers were led by Jasprit Bumrah, who returned figures of 2/36.

Bumrah took a couple of wickets in the match, conceding 36 runs in his four overs. Bumrah said, "The wicket was holding up, so we wanted to use our variation. We didn't want to bowl too fast because that was an easy option. Hit our back of length, use our change of pace. So we wanted to make run scoring as difficult as possible. And today was a good day when I got some wickets."

Bumrah on Sanju Samson's Contribution

In reply, India overcame an early setback before a series of partnerships guided them home. Sanju Samson played a key role in the chase, stitching crucial stands with Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, as India sealed a five-wicket victory to progress further in the tournament.

Speaking about Sanju Samson's knock, he said, "I'm really happy for him because, you know, in the last month he's had a little bit of an up and down journey. To keep a good mindset, sometimes being in and out. It can be difficult for you as a cricketer. You want stability, you can sometimes question yourself. But come this day, with the conviction that he had, he was absolutely clear. Top knock. Hopefully, he continues to do this and goes from strength to strength."

Road to Semi-Finals

Now, India will face England in the semi-finals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI)