Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: How a Bandra boy became the 'God of Cricket'?
Sachin Tendulkar's journey from a humble boy in Bandra to a cricketing legend is nothing short of remarkable, driven by passion and relentless pursuit for greatness. On his 52nd birthday, let's revisit the journey of a legend.
The journey of a batting legend
Former Team India captain and legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar has turned 52 on Thursday, April 24. He has been often considered one of the greatest players to have graced the game of cricket. During his illustrious career of 24 years, Tendulkar etched his name with a plethora of records, record-breaking performances and match-winning innings across formats, earning him the sobriquet ‘God of Cricket’ and ‘Master Blaster’.
Sachin Tendulkar came from a humble background, with his family residing in Bandra and his father, Ramesh Tendulkar, was a renowned Marathi writer and poet, who instilled discipline and a love for learning in his children. His parents backed him to follow his passion, which laid a strong foundation in his cricket journey, providing him emotional and unwavering support to pursue the sport he loved wholeheartedly.
Let’s take a look at how this humble boy from Bandra went on to become one of the greatest batters.
Early spark under Ramakant Archekar’s guidance
Sachin Tendulkar was taken under the wings of Ramakant Archekar, who instilled him with values, discipline and relentless practice. Archekar would often make him train hard in the nets in order to refine his technique and sharpen his mental toughness at a young age. It was upon the request of Archekar, Tendulkar changed his school from the New English School in Bandra to Sharadashram Vidyamandir in Dadar, known for its cricketing culture. This move proved a turning point for Sachin as he got the opportunity to play competitive cricket and showcase his prodigious talent against the quality opposition. Also, the moving to new school helped get more time and exposure to structured coaching, enabling him to hone his skills under the tutelage of Ramakant Archekar.
School stardom with record-breaking partnership
Sachin Tendulkar first shot to fame during his record-breaking partnership with his childhood friend, future Mumbai and Indian teammate Vinod Kambli in a school tournament. The duo stitched a 664-run partnership for the third wicket while playing for Shardashram Vidyamandir against St Xavier’s High School in Inter-school Harris Shield in 1988. Tendulkar (326) and Kambli (349) scored triple centuries and frustrated St.Xavier’s bowlers with their run-scoring spree. This was the first time people of Mumbai began to learn the name of Sachin Tendulkar, a child prodigy whose hunger for runs and persistent focus at the crease marked him as a future star.
Career breakthrough in maiden Ranji Trophy season
After making name in the maidans of Mumbai and training in the Mumbai team nets, Sachin Tendulkar finally got an opportunity to play for the state team in a Ranji Trophy match against Gujarat at the Wankhede Stadium in 1988. He made another breakthrough with a century in the first innings of his first-class career. Ranji Trophy 1988-89 was a breakthrough season for Tendulkar as he emerged as the highest run-getter for Mumbai, amassing 583 runs, including a century and six half-centuries, at an average of 64.78 in 11 innings. His debut first-class season caught the attention of national selectors, who decided to give an opportunity to the youngster at the age of 16.
First India call-up and International breakthrough
Following his brilliant Ranji Trophy debut season, Sachin Tendulkar received the first national call-up for the Test series against Pakistan. Facing the likes of Saqlain Mushtaq, Abdul Qadir, Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram at a young age of 16, Tendulkar displayed an incredible grit despite taking a blow on his nose from a fiery bouncer by Waqar Younis. His first international breakthrough came when registered his first fifty, scoring 59 off 172 balls against Pakistan in Faisalabad. However, Sachin Tendulkar made his actual arrival in the international arena when he scored an unbeaten 119 off 189 balls to save the Test for India against England in Manchester in 1990.
Consistency and mastery across formats
After making his international debut, there was no turning back for Sachin Tendulkar as his career ship sailed smoothly on the remarkable consistency, unmatched discipline and irresistible hunger for runs. Over the next two decades, Tendulkar went on to dominate Test and ODI formats, adapting to evolving challenges across generations. His ability to dominate the world class bowlers in different conditions had set the gold standard of cricket. Tendulkar adapted to different techniques according to the situation of the match over the years. 34,357 runs and 100 centuries in international cricket speak volume about his unparalleled longevity, technical brilliance, and unwavering passion for the game that once-in-a-generation batting legend.
Servant of the game
Despite accumulating over 34,000 runs and 100 centuries along with plethora of records under his belt, Sachin Tendulkar had always treated himself as the servant of the game rather than seeking to be its master. His humbleness, benevolence, dedication and deep respect for the sport was reflected in his gesture - whether it be walking off despite not giving out, mentoring young players or carrying hopes of a billion people on his shoulders while walking out to bat without any arrogance. Throughout his illustrious career, Sachin Tendulkar remained humble and grounded, often crediting his success to the coaches, family, friends and teammates.