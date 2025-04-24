Image Credit : Getty

Former Team India captain and legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar has turned 52 on Thursday, April 24. He has been often considered one of the greatest players to have graced the game of cricket. During his illustrious career of 24 years, Tendulkar etched his name with a plethora of records, record-breaking performances and match-winning innings across formats, earning him the sobriquet ‘God of Cricket’ and ‘Master Blaster’.

Sachin Tendulkar came from a humble background, with his family residing in Bandra and his father, Ramesh Tendulkar, was a renowned Marathi writer and poet, who instilled discipline and a love for learning in his children. His parents backed him to follow his passion, which laid a strong foundation in his cricket journey, providing him emotional and unwavering support to pursue the sport he loved wholeheartedly.

Let’s take a look at how this humble boy from Bandra went on to become one of the greatest batters.