Sachin Tendulkar birthday: 10 timeless quotes that capture God of Cricket's greatness
Celebrating Sachin Tendulkar's 52nd birthday with 10 iconic quotes that capture the greatness of the cricketing legend.
As Sachin Tendulkar turns 52 on Thursday (April 24), the cricketing world once again pauses to celebrate the man who redefined the sport for an entire generation. From packed stadiums to quiet living rooms, his name has echoed across the globe for decades. Beyond his unmatched records and masterclass innings, it's the words spoken about him — by legends, fans, and rivals alike — that truly capture his aura. On his birthday, we revisit 10 iconic quotes that sum up why Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar remains the undisputed God of Cricket.
Virat Kohli after ICC World Cup 2011 win
“Sachin Tendulkar has carried the burden of the nation for 21 years. It is time we carried him on our shoulders."
MS Dhoni on Sachin Tendulkar
"He continues to give more than 100 per cent and his schoolboy-like enthusiasm for the game is something I envy and admire. For the team he is the best available coaching manual."
Sourav Ganguly on Sachin Tendulkar
"His biggest strength as a batsman is his adaptability. And that is something really, really amazing; something so special."
Rahul Dravid on Sachin Tendulkar
"Playing in the same team as Sachin is a huge honour. His balance of mind, shrewd judgement, modesty and, above all, his technical brilliance make him my all-time hero... You can't get a more complete cricketer than Sachin."
Kapil Dev on Sachin Tendulkar
"The way he has taken on the role of India's greatest sporting ambassador... He has, among other things, inspired a generation and more to play cricket."
Virender Sehwag on Sachin Tendulkar
"Today if I'm a cricketer it is because of Sachin Tendulkar. Else, I would never have picked up a bat. He's the reason behind me playing cricket"
Brian Lara on Sachin Tendulkar
"Sachin is a genius. I’m a mere mortal"
"The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar."
Shane Warne on Sachin Tendulkar
“I’ll be going to bed having nightmares of Sachin just running down the wicket and belting me back over the head for six. He was unstoppable. I don’t think anyone, apart from Don Bradman, is in the same class as Sachin Tendulkar. He is just an amazing player."
"Sachin Tendulkar is, in my time, the best player without doubt – daylight second, Brian Lara third."
Sir Viv Richards on Sachin Tendulkar
"I think he is marvellous. I think he will fit in whatever category of Cricket that has been played or will be played, from the first ball that has ever been bowled to the last ball that’s going to be. He can play in any era and at any level. I would say he’s 99.5% perfect."
Wasim Akram on Sachin Tendulkar
"Cricketers like Sachin come once in a lifetime and I am privileged he played in my time."