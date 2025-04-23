Image Credit : Getty

“I’ll be going to bed having nightmares of Sachin just running down the wicket and belting me back over the head for six. He was unstoppable. I don’t think anyone, apart from Don Bradman, is in the same class as Sachin Tendulkar. He is just an amazing player."

"Sachin Tendulkar is, in my time, the best player without doubt – daylight second, Brian Lara third."