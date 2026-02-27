Rinku hails from a big family and is the third of five siblings. His older brothers, Sonu and Mukul, as well as his younger brothers, Jeetu and Sheelu, have all helped to support the family in various ways. One of his brothers apparently worked as an auto-rickshaw driver, while the others held private occupations.

He also has a good relationship with his sister Neha, who has pursued further education and is active on social media. Despite his rising celebrity, Rinku remains close to his brothers and regularly shares family milestones with them.