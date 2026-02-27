- Home
Inside Rinku Singh’s Family Life — Poverty, Hard Work and the Support That Made Him a Cricket Hero
Indian cricketer Rinku Singh is widely admired for his calm finishing skills on the pitch, but his success is based on a powerful story of struggle, sacrifice, and family support.
Rinku Singh’s parents are the pillars of his journey
Rinku Singh was born on October 12, 1997, in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, to a financially suffering yet close-knit family. His father, Khanchand Singh, worked as an LPG gas cylinder deliveryman, a physically difficult profession with long hours and low compensation. For many years, the family lived in a modest two-bedroom flat given by the gas company where his father worked.
Despite financial constraints, Khanchand guaranteed his children’s basic schooling and assistance. Initially, he preferred that Rinku concentrate on school rather than cricket, but after seeing his son’s passion and talent, he became one of his staunchest supporters.
Bina Devi, Rinku’s mother, is a housewife who played an equally important role in his achievement. She oversaw the household during difficult times and gave emotional support when the family experienced financial difficulties. Rinku has frequently cited her faith and prayers as important sources of inspiration during his quest.
Rinku’s career progressed, and he acknowledged his thanks to his parents with meaningful gestures. He purchased a new home for his family and named it after his mother, indicating the deep emotional tie he has with her.
Siblings and Family Life.
Rinku hails from a big family and is the third of five siblings. His older brothers, Sonu and Mukul, as well as his younger brothers, Jeetu and Sheelu, have all helped to support the family in various ways. One of his brothers apparently worked as an auto-rickshaw driver, while the others held private occupations.
He also has a good relationship with his sister Neha, who has pursued further education and is active on social media. Despite his rising celebrity, Rinku remains close to his brothers and regularly shares family milestones with them.
A story about struggle and determination.
Rinku encountered various hardships as he grew up in poverty. His family struggled to pay everyday expenditures, and he was forced to work part-time to support them while pursuing his cricket career. Nonetheless, his dedication never faltered.
His journey from a tiny house in Aligarh to international cricket is widely regarded as one of the most inspirational stories in Indian sport. Today, his fame has changed his family’s lives, but his humble roots continue to mould his grounded demeanour.
The Source of His Success
Rinku Singh’s ascension is more than simply a narrative of athletic ability; it is also a story of familial strength. His parents’ sacrifices, siblings’ support, and years of adversity helped shape the tenacity that distinguishes him today. From bringing petrol cylinders to applauding from the stands, his family has been the emotional backbone of one of India’s most inspirational cricket trips.
Meet Priya Saroj
In June 2025, Priya’s engagement to Indian cricketer Rinku Singh turned the spotlight on her personal life. The ceremony drew political heavyweights and film personalities and became a viral cultural moment — combining sports fandom and political celebrity.
Meet Priya Saroj
The public attention briefly raised questions about neutrality when the Election Commission asked for the removal of Rinku from a voter-awareness icon role in Uttar Pradesh to avoid perceived political bias.
