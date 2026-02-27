Rinku Singh’s father, Khanchand Singh, has died after battling stage four cancer. Tributes from Harbhajan Singh and others highlight his role in shaping Rinku’s career, as the cricketer returns home during the T20 World Cup 2026.

Rinku Singh’s father, Khanchand Singh, passed away on Friday following a battle with stage four cancer. The news was shared by former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who expressed his condolences and sent prayers to the family.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Khanchand Singh had been undergoing treatment at Yatharth Hospital in Greater Noida. His condition worsened earlier this week, requiring ventilator support. Despite his illness, Rinku Singh remained committed to his responsibilities during the T20 World Cup 2026, though he left the camp ahead of India’s Super 8s match against Zimbabwe in Chennai to be with his father.

Harbhajan Singh’s tribute

Harbhajan Singh took to social media to mourn the loss. “Pained to learn about the demise of Shri Khanchand Singh Ji, father of Rinku Singh. This must be an especially difficult time for Rinku and his family, even as he remains committed to his responsibilities during the T20 World Cup,” he wrote.

“My heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with him and his loved ones. May Waheguru grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family,” Harbhajan added.

Rinku Singh returned in time for the Zimbabwe clash but was not included in the playing XI, with Sanju Samson preferred. He has since flown back home to be with his family and is expected to rejoin the squad before India’s final Super 8s match against the West Indies.

Khanchand Singh played a pivotal role in shaping his son’s cricketing journey. Working as an LPG cylinder deliveryman in Aligarh, he faced financial challenges but ensured Rinku had the support needed to pursue his dream. His sacrifices have often been acknowledged by Rinku, who credited his father for his rise in cricket.

Last year, Rinku gifted his father a Kawasaki Ninja bike worth INR 3.19 lakh, a gesture that reflected his gratitude for the hardships endured by his family.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…