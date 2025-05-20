IPL 2025: Is this RCB’s lucky year to clinch their maiden title? Numerology predicts
From the 18th IPL season to Kohli's jersey number 18, it seems everything is connected to the number 18. Numerology suggests this number is lucky for RCB. Interestingly, RCB secured their playoff spot on May 18th.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru has secured a playoff spot in IPL 2025 and is considered a favourite to win. RCB qualified for the playoffs for the fifth time in six IPL season. Their strong performance has boosted fans confidence of the team ending their 17-year title drought. Adding to this is the numerological significance of 18, considered RCB's lucky number. Key milestones seem to be aligning with this number, including their playoff qualification on May 18th.
Predictions of RCB winning the 18th IPL season are gaining traction due to the number 18. The franchise's stalwart Virat Kohli's jersey number is 18, and the IPL final date (June 3, 2025) adds up to 18. RCB clinched their playoff spot on May 18th, following a rained-out match on May 17th. The Gujarat Titans' commanding 10-wicket win over Delhi Capitals sealed the playoff spot for the three-time IPL finalists.
RCB's performance, luck, and fan support are all aligned. The power of 18 is boosting team morale, and they are poised to write a new chapter in IPL history. RCB women's team clinched the maiden WPL title in 2024.
RCB has two league matches remaining: one against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bangalore on May 23rd and the final league match against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on May 27th. Their clash against SRH has been shifted out to Lucknow due to rain threat in Bengaluru.
RCB currently holds the 2nd position in the points table, behind Gujarat Titans. Punjab Kings are in 3rd place. These three teams have secured playoff spots, with other teams, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, vying for the remaining spot.
Meanwhile, the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have been knocked out of the tournament.