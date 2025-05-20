RCB currently holds the 2nd position in the points table, behind Gujarat Titans. Punjab Kings are in 3rd place. These three teams have secured playoff spots, with other teams, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, vying for the remaining spot.

Meanwhile, the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Sunrisers Hyderabad have been knocked out of the tournament.