The RCB vs. KKR IPL match was abandoned due to rain, preventing Virat Kohli's return after Test retirement. Fans in white jerseys filled the stadium as a tribute, and a flock of white pigeons was seen as a symbolic gesture.

The IPL 2025 clash Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders was called off due to torrential rain at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 18. It was the first match of the season resumption after a week suspension due to cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan last week.

The clash drew a large number of RCB fans at the stadium as it was Virat Kohli’s first match since announcing his retirement from Test cricket. The veteran Indian batter decided to call it quits from the longest format of the game before the Test tour of England, which is scheduled to take place on June 20. Kohli pulled the curtains down on his illustrious Test career after playing for 14 years and 123 matches. The match between RCB and KKR was supposed to be the star batter’s return to the field following his Test retirement.

However, the much anticipated clash was abandoned without a toss due to rain. As the match kept delaying under gloomy skies, the surreal moment was unravelled as a flock of white pigeons spotted soaring over M Chinnaswamy Stadium, a serene spectacle that many fans took as nature’s tribute to Virat Kohli’s Test legacy.

Virat Kohli made a sudden Test retirement announcement after speculations of the ace batter stepping away from red-ball cricket. The 36-year-old’s last appearance in white jersey was in the Sydney Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where he scored 17 and 6 in both innings. After scoring a century in the opening Test in Perth, the 36-year-old failed to maintain consistency as he could aggregate 190 runs, including a century, at an average of 23.75 in nine innings.

Virat Kohli fans don white jerseys

The Chinnaswamy Stadium was almost filled with white rather than Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s jersey as thousands of Virat Kohli’s fans turned up wearing white Test jerseys as a tribute to the Indian batting great’s Test legacy. Ahead of the clash between RCB and KKR, the home fans urged everyone to wear white Test jersey or plain white shirt to honour the legacy of Virat Kohli in Test cricket and his contribution to India’s rise in the longest format of the game.

The fans thronged the stadium by donning white jerseys as a collective gesture, turning Chinnaswamy almost into a sea of white in what was meant to be an emotional homecoming for Virat Kohli after his retirement from red-ball cricket.

Virat Kohli is considered one of the greatest Indian batters in the history of Test cricket. The 36-year-old finished his illustrious Test career as the fourth-leading run-getter amassing 9230 runs, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties, at an average of 46.85 in 123 matches. He also led Team India from 2014 to 2022, winning 40 matches in 68 matches, making him the most successful Asian captain in Test cricket.

RCB on the brink of securing playoff spot

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bengaluru are on the verge of securing their berth in the playoffs after the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out due to persistent rain in Bengaluru.

With no result from the match, RCB and KKR shared one point each. Bengaluru moved to top of the points table with 8 wins, 3 losses, and a no result while accumulating 17 points from 12 matches, but their qualification for the playoffs will be dependent on the Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals’ results against their respective matches against Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans.

If Punjab Kings or Delhi Capitals lose their respective matches against Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, Royal Challengers Bengaluru will officially qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

Meanwhile, the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders have been knocked out of the tournament.