PSG Director Leonardo gives verdict on Pochettino's future following UCL ouster

Real Madrid has knocked Paris Saint Germain out of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League pre-quarters. PSG Director Leonardo has given the verdict on Mauricio Pochettino's future.

Lionel Messi's maiden stint with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ended pre-maturely as it was ousted by record 13-time winner Ral Madrid. After leading 1-0 in Paris, the Madrid leg did not go in PSG's favour on Wednesday, with the hosts winning 3-1 and entering the quarters with a 3-2 win. Thus, it has plunged PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino's future in doubt.

Following the defeat, Pochettino rued the opening goal for PSG that changed the entire course of the match, as it dominated for the opening hour. However, the atmosphere drastically changed, with Karim Benzema scoring his hat-trick. While he labelled his side as the better ones in the game, he felt that the game was lost in ten minutes. ALSO READ: UCL 2021-22 - Klopp gives honest opinion on Sanchez's red-card after Fabinho foul

"Paris St-Germain have been chasing the Champions League for some years now. I'm disappointed and upset, but these things can happen. The next few weeks are not going to be easy," quoted Pochettino during the post-match press conference, reports Sky Sports. However, club director Leonardo has asserted that the Argentine remains a part of the club's project for the ongoing season.