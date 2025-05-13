Image Credit : Getty

The 2017 Golden State Warriors delivered the most dominant playoff performance in NBA history with a staggering 16-1 record. With Kevin Durant joining forces with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, the team was a well-oiled machine on both ends of the floor.

The Warriors swept through the Western Conference, dismantling the Trail Blazers, Jazz, and Spurs with ease. In the NBA Finals, they faced LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third consecutive year. Golden State won the series 4-1, and Durant secured Finals MVP honors with his clutch performances and elite scoring.