NBA Playoffs: Top 5 Best Postseason Records in History
These five teams not only won championships but did so with near-perfect playoff runs that defined their NBA era.
1. Golden State Warriors (2017) – 16-1 Record
The 2017 Golden State Warriors delivered the most dominant playoff performance in NBA history with a staggering 16-1 record. With Kevin Durant joining forces with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green, the team was a well-oiled machine on both ends of the floor.
The Warriors swept through the Western Conference, dismantling the Trail Blazers, Jazz, and Spurs with ease. In the NBA Finals, they faced LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers for the third consecutive year. Golden State won the series 4-1, and Durant secured Finals MVP honors with his clutch performances and elite scoring.
2. Los Angeles Lakers (2001) – 15-1 Record
Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant led the 2001 Lakers on a near-perfect playoff rampage. After finishing the regular season 56-26, the Lakers flipped the switch in the postseason, going 15-1 en route to their second straight championship.
The team swept through the Western Conference, defeating Portland, Sacramento, and San Antonio without losing a game. In the Finals, they faced Allen Iverson’s Philadelphia 76ers. Iverson stole Game 1 with an iconic 48-point performance.
But the Lakers responded by winning four straight to clinch the title. Shaq was named Finals MVP for the second year in a row, presenting one of the most dominant playoff stretches ever.
3. Chicago Bulls (1996) – 15-3 Record
The 1995-96 Chicago Bulls are often cited as the greatest team in NBA history. Their 72-10 regular-season record was a league-best at the time, and they carried that dominance into the playoffs. Led by Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, and Dennis Rodman, the Bulls finished the postseason 15-3, defeating the Miami Heat, New York Knicks, and Orlando Magic to reach the Finals.
In the championship round, they bested the Seattle SuperSonics 4-2, claiming their fourth title in six years. Jordan, returning for his first full season after baseball, earned Finals MVP honors as the Bulls cemented their dynasty.
4. Philadelphia 76ers (1983) – 12-1 Record
The 1983 Philadelphia 76ers ran through the playoffs with ruthless efficiency, posting a 12-1 record. Hall of Famers Julius Erving and Moses Malone formed a dominant frontcourt, while Maurice Cheeks and Andrew Toney provided strong backcourt support.
Malone had famously predicted a “Fo’, Fo’, Fo’” playoff sweep, and he nearly delivered. The Sixers swept the Knicks and Bucks before beating the Los Angeles Lakers 4-0 in the Finals, avenging their 1982 loss. Malone won Finals MVP.
5. Minneapolis Lakers (1949-50) – 11-2 Record
In the early days of the NBA, the Minneapolis Lakers were the league’s first true powerhouse. With George Mikan leading the charge, they finished the regular season with a 51-17 record and dominated the playoffs with an 11-2 postseason mark.
The Lakers defeated the Chicago Stags and Fort Wayne Pistons before facing the Syracuse Nationals in the Finals. They clinched the title with a 4-2 series victory, winning their second championship. Though, the format and number of games were different back then.