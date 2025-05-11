3 NBA Legends Who Took Home an Oscar Award
NBA players aren't just dominating courts, they're making name in Hollywood too by stepped into filmmaking.
1. Kobe Bryant – Dear Basketball (2018)
Oscar Won: Best Animated Short
Film Role: Writer & Executive Producer
Kobe made history as the first pro athlete to win an Oscar, thanks to Dear Basketball, an animated short inspired by his emotional retirement letter. Partnering with animator Glen Keane and composer John Williams, Bryant brought his love for the game into a poetic farewell that moved audiences worldwide.
2. Stephen Curry – The Queen of Basketball (2022)
Oscar Won: Best Documentary
Short Subject Role: Executive Producer
Stephen Curry helped shine a light on Lusia Harris, the first woman ever drafted by an NBA team, through this powerful short documentary. Curry’s involvement as an executive producer brought national attention to Harris’ overlooked story.
3. Shaquille O’Neal – The Queen of Basketball (2022)
Oscar Won: Best Documentary Short Subject Role: Executive Producer
Shaq, known for his charisma both on and off the court, also served as an executive producer on The Queen of Basketball. Alongside Curry, he brought his influence to the project, showing his commitment to celebrating the unsung in sports. This win added an Oscar to Shaq’s already massive list of achievements.