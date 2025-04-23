- Home
- NBA Playoffs 2025: 5 Reasons Why the Golden State Warriors Could Upset the Houston Rockets
1. Superior Three-Point Shooting
The Warriors' accuracy from beyond the arc was evident in Game 1, with Stephen Curry leading the charge by hitting 5-of-9 three-pointers, contributing to his 31-point performance. In contrast, the Rockets struggled from deep, shooting only 26.8% (11-of-41) from three-point range. This contrast in perimeter shooting provides Golden State with a significant offensive edge.
2. Veteran Leadership and Clutch Performance
Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler combined for 56 points in Game 1, showing again their ability to perform under playoff pressure. Butler's contribution was particularly notable in the closing moments, scoring six points in the last two minutes and securing a crucial steal against Alperen Sengun with 28.1 seconds remaining. Their experience is invaluable assets in the knockout phase.
3. Defensive Tenacity and Turnover Exploitation
Golden State's defense was instrumental in their Game 1 victory, forcing 17 turnovers and converting them into 25 points. This aggressive defensive approach disrupted Houston's offensive rhythm and created additional scoring opportunities for the Warriors.
4. Coaching Experience and Tactical Adjustments
Head coach Steve Kerr's playoff experience allows him to make effective in-game adjustments. In Game 1, the Warriors' strategic defense limited Houston to 39.1% shooting from the field. Kerr's ability to adapt and counter the Rockets' strategies could be a decisive factor in the series.
5. Momentum from Play-In Success
The Warriors secured their playoff spot by defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 121-116 in the Play-In Tournament, with Curry scoring 37 points. This victory not only provided momentum but also showed the team's ability to perform in high-pressure situations.