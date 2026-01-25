Meet Premila Morar, New Zealand Cricketer Rachin Ravindra’s Girlfriend
Rachin Ravindra's Girlfriend: New Zealand's star batsman Rachin Ravindra is always a hot topic among Indian fans. He grabbed everyone's attention with a fantastic innings in the second T20 International match against India.
Rachin Ravindra
In the 2nd T20I vs. India in Raipur, Kiwi batsman Rachin Ravindra grabbed attention with a short, explosive knock of 44 runs, including 4 awesome sixes. He looked in great form.
Rachin Ravindra's Personal Life
Rachin Ravindra makes headlines on and off the field. His gorgeous girlfriend, Premila Morar from Pukekohe East, Auckland, has a huge fan following in India.
Rachin Ravindra's Love Story
Rachin and Premila have been dating for over 3 years. Reports say they're deeply in love and meet often. Premila is sometimes seen supporting him at games. Fans love their chemistry.
What does Premila Morar do?
Rachin's girlfriend, Premila Morar, is a fashion designer. She graduated from Massey University's College of Creative Arts in 2023, showing her talent and experience.
Both have a connection to India
Most fans know Rachin Ravindra is of Indian origin, but his girlfriend, Premila Morar, also has Indian roots. Her father is J Morar Naik, and her brother is Kalpesh Morar.
