The Indian women's cricket team captain, Harmanpreet Singh, sustained a knee injury while batting during the first India Women vs Australia Women ODI at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Tuesday. The injury kept Harmanpreet from returning to the field in the second innings of the match.

BCCI Issues Update on Captain's Injury

In a post on X, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said that Harmanpreet had sustained an injury to her left knee while batting and that the medical team is monitoring her progress. With Harmanpreet unavailable, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana took charge of the side. "Captain Harmanpreet Kaur has not taken the field in the second innings after sustaining an injury to her left knee while batting. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring her progress. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is leading the side in her absence," reads the BCCI post on X.

Match Recap: Australia Takes 1-0 Lead

Harmanpreet Kaur scored 53 runs off 83 balls for the Women in Blue. Along the way, she also shared a 53-run partnership off 61 balls with Kashvee Gautam, who made 43 off 44 balls.

Coming to the match, Australia beat India by six wickets in the opening ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Chasing 215 after restricting India to 214, Australia were guided by captain Alyssa Healy (50 off 70) and Beth Mooney, who struck a match-winning 76 off 79 balls and was named Player of the Match. Annabel Sutherland (48* off 44) ensured a comfortable finish. For India, Smriti Mandhana top-scored with 58, while Harmanpreet made 53 and shared key partnerships with Mandhana (48), Richa Ghosh (37) and Kashvee Gautam (43). Ashleigh Gardner starred with the ball, taking three wickets.

Series at a Glance

Earlier on their tour, India Women clinched the three-match T20I series by 2-1. The second ODI will be played at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday. (ANI)