Football Transfer Rumours: Raya to replace Courtois at Real Madrid?

Real Madrid eye Arsenal’s David Raya as one of the targets to succeed Thibaut Courtois, who turns 33 this weekend, at Santiago Bernabeu.
Liverpool eye Jeremie Frimpong and Vanderson as replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who nears a free transfer to Real Madrid at the end of the ongoing season.
Juventus eye Victor Osimhen move this summer despite Premier League interest. Napoli striker, on loan at Galatasaray, has €75m release clause clubs may activate.
Manchester City have verbally agreed personal terms with Juventus right-back Nicolo Savona, though Flamengo's Wesley remains their top target.
Al Hilal remain keen on signing Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes after their initial three-year offer was politely rejected by the 30-year-old.
Vinicius Jr. agrees to a 3-year Real Madrid extension, becoming the club's top earner at €20M/year after tax. Deal to be signed post-LaLiga, before Club World Cup.
Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, and Everton are eyeing Inter Milan's Yann Bisseck, 24, after his stellar UCL campaign. He's under contract at San Siro until June 2029.
Bayer Leverkusen are pushing hard to appoint Cesc Fàbregas as their next manager, with his exit from Como looking increasingly likely.
Arsenal are in advanced talks with winger Leandro Trossard over a new four-year deal as the club looks to secure his long-term future after an impressive season.
