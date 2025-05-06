Football transfer rumours: Osimhen to Fernandes - Big updates

Manchester United have held talks with Victor Osimhen’s representatives. Though Napoli striker is open to €12m/year wages, it could cost over €75m as an alternative to Gyokeres.
Real Madrid are tracking Crystal Palace midfielder as the club’s chief scout is reported to be a big fan of the England international and watched his name on numerous occasions.
Barcelona are considering a move for Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane, whose contract with Bundesliga giants will expire at the end of the season.
Chelsea are very keen on signing the Manchester United winger despite an offer worth £65 million required to persuade The Red Devils for a sale.
Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal has been targeting Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes with a lucrative offer, which is likely to be turned out by the club.
Chelsea have reportedly expressed their willingness to hand new contract worth £115 million to midfielder Moises Caicedo.
RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko have sparked a massive interest from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid as La Liga giants are looking for new no.9.
Saudi club Al Nassr are likely to prepare a lucrative contract for Feyenoord centre-back David Hancko, challenging Atletico Madrid and other Bundesliga clubs.
Arsenal midfielder has agreed to a three-year contract with Flamengo, when his current deal at Emirates Stadium expires this summer
Premier League clubs including Wolves, Brighton, Nottingham Forest and Fulham are keeping their eyes on Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliot as his future at Anfield is uncertain.
